THE LEX COLUMN: Uber would be wise to take rivals seriously

The US-China trade war continues to weigh on sentiment, as investors worry about the long-term effect the conflict will have on the global economy
In the three months to April, the ride-hailing company’s revenue rose by a fifth year on year to $3bn, but net losses doubled to $1bn
New employment and labour minister will fail if fundamental issues preventing employment are not dealt with
Ramaphosa's accommodative cabinet may be strategic in keeping the ANC stable and even in power for the next 25 years, but it compromises performance-based economic ambitions
Regulators urged to coordinate on software changes to the Boeing 737 MAX to avoid damaging splits over safety
Mining, manufacturing and retail sales were a letdown amid weaker business and consumer confidence and severe load-shedding, writes Asha Speckman
Afiniti, a company set up by Zia Chishti, a US-Pakistani entrepreneur, specialises in the use of AI in call centres
Argentines set the pace in SA conference with their third victory on the road
This particular sargussum, a thick seaweed, has ‘more nutrients than the original’ — ‘created by humans; it’s not something natural’
