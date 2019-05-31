STEPHEN CRANSTON: Life offices don’t have a cosy, backslapping relationship with the ombudsman

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Now is the time for the president to lead, the holding period is over
The depleted prosecutions authority will have to rely on many experts to bring to book those accused of corruption in various inquiries
Ramaphosa's accommodative cabinet may be strategic in keeping the ANC stable and even in power for the next 25 years, but it compromises performance-based economic ambitions
The new group is SA’s second mainstream insurer to have a black management team after Hollard
The steepest increase at the pump for motorists in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018
Car production nosedives 44.5% in April, in eleventh successive monthly decline
South Africans wait in anticipation as Proteas make another go at the elusive title in England
An accusation commonly levelled against auction houses is that they increase the value of individual works but the artists themselves don’t necessarily benefit
