Opinion / Columnists

CARTOON: Cyril's thin-sliced chops

31 May 2019 - 05:09 Brandan Reynolds
Friday May 31 2019
Friday May 31 2019

Introducing the executives Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen to serve SA

There were some surprise additions and omissions when the president announced his new cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday night
National
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa keeps his clean-up team in key cabinet posts

President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps Tito Mboweni in finance and Pravin Gordhan in the public enterprises portfolio
National
1 day ago

FULL SPEECH: ‘The expectations of SA’s people have never been greater’ — Ramaphosa announces his cabinet

The new executive, which has been cut to 28 ministries, has seen a number of portfolios merge
National
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Cyril Ramaphosa puts on his juggling pants

How the president can appease his party while striving to fix the country
Opinion
1 day ago

Patricia de Lille wants to speed up release of state-owned land for housing

Good leader says she was surprised by the appointment as minister but she is ready to serve after answering the president's 'Thuma mina' call
National
14 hours ago
Thursday May 30 2019
Thursday May 30 2019

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Why Phakamani Hadebe really threw in ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Old Mutual saga drags on
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: The Peter Moyo hot potato
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
EDITORIAL: Does anyone know where the PIC put our ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Minimum wage kills prospects, increases ...
Opinion

Related Articles

CARTOON: David Mabuza, shadow president

Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s power struggle

Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma runs out of road

Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s rise to power

Opinion

CARTOON: Public protector in tight spot

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.