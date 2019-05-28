STREET DOGS: The hidden X-factor

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The main factor that determines your success is staring right at you every time you look in the mirror
New regulator is tackling a huge backlog, some of it dating back to the 1990s, but it is struggling to attract a CEO
KZN's new premier pledges action and starts walking the talk by being inaugurated at his residence instead of a grand affair at the Royal Showgrounds
The troubled firm cites work commitments for Jenitha John's departure
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
Downfall comes a day after chancellor's triumph in EU vote
Proteas skipper continues his effort to fly under the media radar at the Cricket World Cup
A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing, writes Anjana Ahuja
