MORNÉ BEZUIDENHOUT: How to limit the effects of biases on your investment

Investors should avoid this behaviour by taking a long-term view of their portfolio and stick to the appropriate time horizon when rebalancing their portfolio. Avoid trying to recover money on losing investments by applying a stop-loss rule. (This means putting in place an instruction to sell an investment if the value dips below a certain threshold, thereby removing the necessity to make a decision when the fear of losing money may affect your decision-making.)

Confirmation bias refers to the tendency to seek out and pay more attention to information that supports your belief or viewpoint, and ignore other information. Convincing yourself a particular share or investment strategy is correct, without taking into account opposing evidence, can be extremely detrimental. Before making an investment, ask questions and get an opinion from a professional financial planner.

Choice paralysis occurs as a result of too many choices being available to the investor. It results in decision fatigue and opting for the default option (investors in company retirement funds sometimes opt for the default option without considering their individual circumstances, which can lead to the wrong outcome) and sometimes avoiding making a decision altogether (investors procrastinate and delay investing for retirement). A professional planner will assist with complex decision making and simplifying choices.

Recency bias is the focus on recent events or trends and using these events or trends to judge the future. For example, if a particular share has performed well recently, there is a belief that the share will continue to perform well. Investors will then buy more of the share at a higher price in the belief that it will continue to appreciate.

To avoid impulsive decisionmaking, you should determine the appropriate asset allocation in advance and rebalance on a regular basis. This will ensure that you are buying low and selling high. When a particular share has performed well, some of them may be sold to buy other shares, which may be underweighted in your portfolio.

Overconfidence bias refers to people who tend to overestimate their abilities, knowledge and future prospects. Successful and driven people often believe they will be just as good at investing as they are in other aspects of their life.

Overconfident investors overestimate their ability to identify good investments. They are so sure of the prospect of a given investment that they believe diversification is not necessary. Studies suggest overconfident investors also tend to trade more often. When assessing the performance of their investment they discount the effect of the overall market on the performance of their investment.

Herd behaviour or bias represents the tendency for investors to follow the actions of the larger group irrespective of whether those actions are rational or irrational. Investors tend to think the more people buy into an investment the less likely it will be that the decision to buy into a particular investment will be wrong. The global financial crisis of 2008 involved a property bubble that burst and can be blamed partly on herd bias.