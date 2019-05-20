MORNÉ BEZUIDENHOUT: How to limit the effects of biases on your investment
Emotional discipline, rigorous logic and objective standards can be available in great supply — except when it comes to your own money
“The investor’s chief problem — and even his worst enemy — is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor.
Very few of us are fortunate enough to have an objective, rational grip on all aspects of our own reality. Nothing illustrates this better than our behaviour when it comes to investing for ourselves. The emotional discipline, rigorous logic and objective standards needed by any investor can be available in great supply — except when it comes to investing our own money!
Behavioural finance experts have identified more than 50 biases that may affect investor decision behaviour. Let’s examine a few of the more common biases encountered.
Loss aversion bias is due to an investor’s intense fear of losing money. Investors attach more significance to a loss than an equivalent gain. Some studies suggest investors feel the pain of a loss twice as deeply as the satisfaction of a gain.
Such investors typically hold on to losing investments too long and sell profitable investments too early. This behaviour limits the upside potential in their portfolio. They increase the risk in their portfolio and lower their returns. For example, if an investment was made for R1m and quickly rises to R1.5m, the investor would be tempted to sell it to lock in profit. In contrast, if the investment dropped to R500,000 the investor would tend to hold on to it to avoid locking in a loss.
Convincing yourself a particular share or investment strategy is correct, without taking into account opposing evidence, can be extremely detrimental.
Investors should avoid this behaviour by taking a long-term view of their portfolio and stick to the appropriate time horizon when rebalancing their portfolio. Avoid trying to recover money on losing investments by applying a stop-loss rule. (This means putting in place an instruction to sell an investment if the value dips below a certain threshold, thereby removing the necessity to make a decision when the fear of losing money may affect your decision-making.)
Confirmation bias refers to the tendency to seek out and pay more attention to information that supports your belief or viewpoint, and ignore other information. Convincing yourself a particular share or investment strategy is correct, without taking into account opposing evidence, can be extremely detrimental. Before making an investment, ask questions and get an opinion from a professional financial planner.
Choice paralysis occurs as a result of too many choices being available to the investor. It results in decision fatigue and opting for the default option (investors in company retirement funds sometimes opt for the default option without considering their individual circumstances, which can lead to the wrong outcome) and sometimes avoiding making a decision altogether (investors procrastinate and delay investing for retirement). A professional planner will assist with complex decision making and simplifying choices.
Recency bias is the focus on recent events or trends and using these events or trends to judge the future. For example, if a particular share has performed well recently, there is a belief that the share will continue to perform well. Investors will then buy more of the share at a higher price in the belief that it will continue to appreciate.
To avoid impulsive decisionmaking, you should determine the appropriate asset allocation in advance and rebalance on a regular basis. This will ensure that you are buying low and selling high. When a particular share has performed well, some of them may be sold to buy other shares, which may be underweighted in your portfolio.
Overconfidence bias refers to people who tend to overestimate their abilities, knowledge and future prospects. Successful and driven people often believe they will be just as good at investing as they are in other aspects of their life.
Overconfident investors overestimate their ability to identify good investments. They are so sure of the prospect of a given investment that they believe diversification is not necessary. Studies suggest overconfident investors also tend to trade more often. When assessing the performance of their investment they discount the effect of the overall market on the performance of their investment.
Herd behaviour or bias represents the tendency for investors to follow the actions of the larger group irrespective of whether those actions are rational or irrational. Investors tend to think the more people buy into an investment the less likely it will be that the decision to buy into a particular investment will be wrong. The global financial crisis of 2008 involved a property bubble that burst and can be blamed partly on herd bias.
The best way to prevent these biases from affecting your investments is by seeking the advice of a professional financial planner. Not only will a professional planner protect your finances from your emotions, they will point out potential blind spots and hidden risks and keep you focused on the bigger picture. Research by a leading SA asset manager revealed that advised clients are more satisfied with their investment outcomes than those who don’t have advisers and that advised clients tend to have more realistic return expectations than unadvised clients.
So, don’t allow your emotion to influence your financial outcomes — speak to a certified financial planner. If you do not have a financial planner, visit the website of the Financial Planning Institute on www.fpi.co.za.
• Bezuidenhout is director and investment planner at Netto Invest.