CHRIS THURMAN: Joburg and Cape Town not the only ones in the art race

In a few weeks’ time I will be lining up in Durban, along with 25,000 other mad people, to run about 87km to Pietermaritzburg. Why am I doing it, you may ask?

The simple answer is that watching the Comrades Marathon on TV every year was a formative experience for me. Like many South Africans, I grew up listening to the names of places along the route in faraway KwaZulu-Natal being uttered with a certain awe and reverence. Inchanga, Drummond, Polly Shorts, Umlaas Road, Camperdown, Cowies Hill. They were associated with bravery and camaraderie, with blisters and sweat and cramp and triumph. From a young age, I knew: one day I will run this race.

In retrospect I realise that, for a white boy in the 1980s, the Comrades offered a glimpse of a different SA — where compatriots of different races shared the road as equals. It would be trite to say that, for a single day each year, there was some respite from apartheid. The laws of the country didn’t change; racism and structural inequality didn’t disappear. But there was at least some productive friction. Then, in the 1990s, road running was one of the few sports in SA that actually reflected the desired post-apartheid transformation.

We don’t have many shared rituals in this country. Watching the Comrades is one of them, which is why it would be iniquitous if — as now appears likely — the race is not broadcast to the public in 2019. The fact that Athletics SA and the SABC couldn’t come to an agreement over broadcast rights is shameful to both parties.

This week I’ve been involved in workshops for teachers and theatre-makers at the Fugard and Baxter theatres in Cape Town. The delegates have come from across the country, and I’ve taken every opportunity to discuss my upcoming KwaZulu-Natal adventure with those from Durban and Pietermaritzburg. (As the old joke goes: how do you know if someone’s running the Comrades Marathon? Don’t worry — they’ll tell you.)

What has emerged from these conversations is an emphasis on a phenomenon that cuts across the education and arts sectors: regionalism. It is not uncommon for theatre-makers based in Johannesburg and Cape Town to declaim that “Nothing happens in Durban.” Yet there is also some wonderful work emerging from KwaZulu-Natal that remains “hidden” because it happens on, say, a university campus, or that tours to other centres but is no longer identified as “theatre from KZN”.

The same applies to the visual arts, to music and to other art forms; much of the national arts conversation revolves around a Joburg-Cape Town axis, and Durban (like Port Elizabeth, or Bloemfontein, or smaller cities and towns) is perceived as both a place where “nothing can happen” because of institutional problems, poor resources or misallocated funding and where “nothing happens” because it is some kind of cultural backwater.

In the education sector, too, a Joburg-Cape Town bias prevails. Teachers from KwaZulu-Natal expressed to me how they feel isolated by a perception that they, like colleagues from the North West or Limpopo, are “in the sticks”. Urban-rural divisions inform and are informed by a hierarchy of SA cities.

When I travel to Durban to prepare for the Comrades Marathon, I won’t have time to explore the arts scene there; and once I have run to Pietermaritzburg, I doubt I will any energy to watch a show or attend an exhibition there either. But I’ll make sure to return with my critical faculties attuned, and my Joburg arrogance put aside, to soak up what artists and educators in KwaZulu-Natal have to offer.

In the meantime, should you be lucky enough to watch the Comrades Marathon on TV — perhaps, after all, the gods of Auckland Park will show their benevolence — look out for a hopeful arts writer shuffling along in the pack.

And as you hear commentators describing the route between KwaZulu-Natal’s twin cities, keep yourself open to the province’s creative sector. Despite my childhood fascination with those place names along the route, KwaZulu-Natal is not, after all, a distant country.

• Thurman is running the Comrades Marathon to raise funds for university students