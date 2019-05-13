PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Focus now falls on how ANC NEC moves forward

The local currency has benefited from the results of last week’s election, but risk-off trade has capped gains
What the ANC national executive committee does next is all that really matters
Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV
Party only met one of four targets set in the run-up to the elections — to retain the Western Cape, the only province it governs, albeit with a smaller majority
Masayoshi Son’s group has lost about $9bn in market value despite profit more than trippling thanks to the valuation gain from its stake in the US ride-hailing giant
The 28-year low level of savings in SA has created a vicious circle of low economic growth, which in turn generates meagre incomes that cannot boost future savings, writes Londiwe Buthelezi
Donald Trump has ordered US trade representative Robert Lighthizer to begin imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China
Atmosphere and a good stadium fit make for entertaining TV viewing
Richard Holmes sat down with founder Rohan Vos to discover how his life veered onto the rails
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.