Opinion / Columnists

HALF ART

CHRIS THURMAN: Political parties offer cautionary tales about graphic design

The turgid, dull and simply bizarre symbols that voters will encounter on the way to May 8

BL PREMIUM
03 May 2019 - 05:04 Chris Thurman

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.