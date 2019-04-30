NEVA MAKGETLA: SA can build on accomplishments of past 25 years

New standards will improve listing requirements
The technical challenges inherent in the process were underestimated, and May’s red lines added to the complications
City officials are confident they have reached a watershed moment in rejuvenating the inner city after they secured bids worth R20bn to redevelop 86 buildings into affordable and student housing
Leave them to flop about for 25 years and all politicians are prone to corruption
The Western Cape High Court has prevented Steinhoff and its subsidiaries from selling or transferring the ownership of discount footwear retailer Tekkie Town until a related case has been heard
SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody's did not make a pronouncement on the country's ratings
Public transport system can be fundamentally changed if we take the opportunity that is staring us in the face
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi says in a propaganda video that IS operations against the West are part of a ‘long battle’ and that all deaths of its members will be avenged
Cricket SA still working on 'differentiated ticket pricing' as it battles to establish creative income streams to boost its coffers
If talking could solve SA's problems, Tito Mboweni would surely have fixed everything long ago, writes David Pilling
