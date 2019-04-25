KEVIN McCALLUM: Tommy Malone the man was larger and greater than the runner

At the end of the 2000 Comrades Marathon, Tommy Malone did not know whether to laugh or cry, so he settled for a little of both.

He was standing beside his daughter, Amanda, after she had finished her first Comrades, looking at her with barely concealed pride and joy. He would not move from her side as she refuelled with a packet of crisps.

“She was brave. She was brave. She never gave up,” Tommy kept saying. Amanda had finished 30min before the 12-hour cut-off.

Plenty of time, but no time at all for Tommy, who had been a mess of nerves for all of those 11hr 30min.

“I’ve never been that nervous before a Comrades. Never. It was the worst I have ever felt. Neither I nor Amanda slept,” Tommy told me as we stood beside Amanda.

For a man who won the 1966 Comrades and was famously second in 1967, that is as nervous as it gets.

Tommy died on Thursday. His son-in-law Bobby Harvey announced it simply with the line: “Rest in peace, Tommy (No62). A legend has left us.”

I got to know Tommy through my friends, Bobby and Amanda. I knew who Tommy the runner was, knew that he had won the Comrades and lost it, but Tommy the man was much larger and greater.

We watched the 2000 Comrades together when he was given the role of “captain” of one of the media trucks. We talked nonsense over beers at a Boksburg Athletic Club function. He could tell a story with that broad Scottish accent and wicked, sometimes dry sense of humour.

I interviewed him for a story on the 1967 Comrades, when he fell breathtakingly short before the line. It is perhaps the most famous picture in Comrades history. Tommy lunging and falling in front of the line as Manie Kuhn breasts the tape, beating him by a slither of time.

I found the clipping of that interview, which I wrote for The Sunday Independent in 1997. I also wrote the headline: “Exhausted, deflated and totally second — Malone remembers his Comrades".

Tommy called me up after that, chuckling as he read the headline: “Totally second? Did you have to write that?”

It is and will be the most famous second place. Just 5km from the finish in 1967, the 27-year-old Tommy, who had been fighting cramps from 12km to go, remembered his second, John Patrick, telling him: “Tommy, even if Manie Kuhn had rollerskates on, he couldn’t catch you.”

As he entered the Durban Light Infantry grounds beside the Greyville racecourse, Tommy was convinced he had won again.

“Then I heard someone shout: ‘Come on, Manie.’ At first, I thought it was someone playing the fool. Then I looked around.”

He saw Kuhn coming at him “like an express train”. I remember how his voice talked off at this point.

“Often. I think about it often. It would have been a bitter pill to swallow if I hadn’t won it the year before. It was a Trivial Pursuit question for a while. ‘Who crossed the line at the Comrades with the mayoral baton but never won?’ I was the only one for a while until Charl Mattheus was disqualified.”

It did rankle Tommy a little that he was remembered more for 1967 than 1966. The 1966 was an “easy win if there is such a thing in Comrades”.