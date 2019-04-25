STREET DOGS: Amateur investors’ behavioural edge

From Joe Wiggins at Behavioural Investment: Some of the main challenges encountered by investors around issues such as time horizons, over-trading, overconfidence, misaligned incentives and benchmark obsession are often exacerbated in a professional context. Amateur investors therefore have a number of behavioural advantages:

• There is no need to check your portfolio on a daily basis. Professional investors are compelled to constantly monitor their portfolios and deal with the behavioural issues that stem from this.

• You can make decisions consistent with your own time horizon. Professional investors often have to work to multiple time horizons some of which might seem contrary to sensible investment decision-making.

• Your incentives are perfectly aligned. For professionals, the incentives can be complicated and often contradict strategic goals.

• You can do nothing. Professionals have constant exposure to incessant news and random market fluctuations, which often compels them to act. It is difficult to justify fees and show expertise by doing less, so the tendency is to do more.

• You don’t need to chase performance. Professionals are under performance pressure with failure to deliver over short time horizons creating career risk.

• There is no need to window-dress your portfolio.

• You don’t need to make bold forecasts. For professional investors answering "I don’t know" is not a route to a successful career. Better to have a bold, well-articulated view and be wrong.

• You are not constrained by arbitrary benchmarks. For professionals the spectre of short-term benchmark comparisons looms large and inevitably drives decision-making.

• You don’t have to strive to be exceptional. You don’t need to worry about what others are doing.

