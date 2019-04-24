Opinion / Columnists

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: We like our likes so much, panic greets fake news of their binning

Instagram is testing a feature that would hide like counts from audiences, which experts say would improve the health of children

BL PREMIUM
24 April 2019 - 05:07 Sylvia McKeown

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.