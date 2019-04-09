MICHEL PIREU: Getting to grips with locus of control for successful trading

There is a concept in the psychological literature known as locus of control which, once defined, is easily understood. It is an individual’s belief system regarding the causes of his or her experiences and the factors to which that person attributes success or failure.

This concept is usually divided into two categories: internal and external. If a person has an internal locus of control, they tend to attribute success to their own efforts and abilities. The “internals” believe it is essentially up to them to succeed. Someone with an external locus of control will be more likely to attribute his or her success to luck or fate – factors beyond their control – rather than the strength and quality of their own efforts.

To put it in the context of investing, the internals would most likely agree with Steven Grey in The Myth of the Casually Competent Investor, when he says: “Nothing can substitute for the analytic rigor necessary to consistently outperform. Too many investors entertain a dangerously naïve disrespect for that basic research effort. Some in fact insist, apparently seriously, that the high failure rate of the professional investor only proves that such efforts are futile. After all, if the pros do all that work and with few exceptions still fail, what’s the point? But even a child understands that the way to outperform in most pursuits is to work harder and be more rigorously, not less.”

The “externals” are more likely to agree with Nassim Taleb’s assertion that we tend to miscompute the odds and wrongly ascribe skills when, in fact, it’s mostly about luck. “If you funded a million people endowed with no more than the ability to say ‘buy’ or ‘sell’, odds are that you will break even in the aggregate, minus transaction costs. But a few will hit the jackpot, simply because the base cohort is very large. It will be almost impossible not to have small Warren Buffets by luck alone.”

Buffett’s answer to that, of course, is to say: “What if 40 of those came from one place, say, Omaha? That’s no chance. Something’s going on there.”

“They both matter,” says James Clear, author of Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits, “but hard work often plays a more important role as time goes on. Time erodes every advantage. At some point, good luck requires hard work if success is to be sustained.”