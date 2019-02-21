TIM COHEN: Fast growth is always a problem — as EOH learns
The risks of decentralisation are one reason for the 90% drop in the company's share price from its 2016 peak
21 February 2019 - 05:08
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.