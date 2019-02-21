EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA is so very taxed with so little to show for it
SA is set to spend about R1bn a day on interest payments, Tito Mboweni says, and Eskom's revolving door keeps on spinning and costing
Eskom has had 12 CEOs, six chairs, 60 directors and 30 executives over the past decade, at a cost of R514m in salaries and bonuses.
“No budget speech will tell you that South African citizens are among the most taxed in the world. Telling people how much they pay for the little they get is not a known political point-scoring trick,” writes economists.co.za founder Mike Schussler.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech was full of biblical quotes, which was oddly appropriate, writes Tim Cohen.
The growth of Sibanye-Stillwater's US palladium division failed to outweigh losses from its strike-hit SA gold mines.
SA is scheduled to spend about R1bn a day on interest payments and the projected budget deficit for the year means the country will have to borrow about R1.2bn a day, finance minister Tito Mboweni said.