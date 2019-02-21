Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA is so very taxed with so little to show for it

SA is set to spend about R1bn a day on interest payments, Tito Mboweni says, and Eskom's revolving door keeps on spinning and costing

21 February 2019 - 12:56 Robert Laing
When taxes are raised, perhaps in the next two to four years, some analysts say, personal income tax could bear the brunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
When taxes are raised, perhaps in the next two to four years, some analysts say, personal income tax could bear the brunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Eskom has had 12 CEOs, six chairs, 60 directors and 30 executives over the past decade, at a cost of R514m in salaries and bonuses.

In Wednesday's budget, Eskom received a massive bailout of R150bn over the next 10 years.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

“No budget speech will tell you that South African citizens are among the most taxed in the world. Telling people how much they pay for the little they get is not a known political point-scoring trick,” writes economists.co.za founder Mike Schussler.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech was full of biblical quotes, which was oddly appropriate, writes Tim Cohen.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The growth of Sibanye-Stillwater's US palladium division failed to outweigh losses from its strike-hit SA gold mines.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

SA is scheduled to spend about R1bn a day on interest payments and the projected budget deficit for the year means the country will have to borrow about R1.2bn a day, finance minister Tito Mboweni said.

Most read

1.
TIM COHEN: Budget was somewhat premised on the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The jokers in parliament
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
PETER BRUCE: Irvin Jim’s scaremongering on Eskom ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MIKE SCHUSSLER: The burden of truth
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
EDITORIAL: The fix will be long, and slow
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ESKOM: Government to pour R69bn more into a sieve
Special Reports

KHAYA SITHOLE: And where shall we meet again, at SAA, Transnet or Eskom?
Opinion

Looming NHI disaster would dwarf Eskom
Opinion

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Doom, gloom and yet more Eskom blues
National

Ramaphosa’s rubicon
Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.