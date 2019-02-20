EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The EFF may be the ANC’s kryptonite
When it comes to Eskom, unions may say ‘no’ only because it is easier than coming up with solutions
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Jacob Zuma claims, “I have become a career obsession of some prosecutors, whose goal is to secure my conviction at all costs.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa is promising an agricultural revolution.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Gareth van Onselen predicts the coming election will see the EFF double the 6.3% of votes it got in 2014. “Like or loathe the EFF, that will be remarkable.”
Steven Friedman notes that load-shedding has not united South Africans, and accuses the mainstream media of bias against the unions’ concerns of opening the electricity market to private-sector competition.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Coronation says its remuneration information is too sensitive to share with shareholders.
A Microsoft spokesperson told Business Day on Tuesday that the decision to cut direct ties with EOH has not been taken lightly.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
The EFF’s financial backing going up in smoke has reduced its leader to swearing in foreign currencies.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Using its online monitoring tool, Dexter, Media Monitoring Africa has made the unsurprising discovery about which newspaper group writes about Independent Media proprietor Iqbal Survé the most.