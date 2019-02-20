Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The EFF may be the ANC’s kryptonite

When it comes to Eskom, unions may say ‘no’ only because it is easier than coming up with solutions

20 February 2019 - 12:17 Robert Laing
Members of the EFF picket outside the commission of enquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Jacob Zuma claims, “I have become a career obsession of some prosecutors, whose goal is to secure my conviction at all costs.” 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is promising an agricultural revolution.

Gareth van Onselen predicts the coming election will see the EFF double the 6.3% of votes it got in 2014. “Like or loathe the EFF, that will be remarkable.”

Steven Friedman notes that load-shedding has not united South Africans, and accuses the mainstream media of bias against the unions’ concerns of opening the electricity market to private-sector competition.

Coronation says its remuneration information is too sensitive to share with shareholders.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Business Day on Tuesday that the decision to cut direct ties with EOH has not been taken lightly.

The EFF’s financial backing going up in smoke has reduced its leader to swearing in foreign currencies.

Image: Media Monitoring Africa

Using its online monitoring tool, Dexter, Media Monitoring Africa has made the unsurprising discovery about which newspaper group writes about Independent Media proprietor Iqbal Survé the most.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Malema Moral Washing Machine

To Julius Malema, no person is a person: they are at best an absolute ally; at worst a total enemy, but always a metaphor in a story he is telling, ...
Opinion
7 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Independent power producers are a solution to Eskom’s woes, not a cause

Cosatu’s claim that IPPs are 'draining' Eskom is wrong, since it earns bigger margins on new IPP generation than its own new fleet
Opinion
2 days ago

Neels Blom’s parting shot on how to fix Eskom

Death has robbed SA of a journalist and editor extraordinaire who was passionate about exposing wrongdoing and seeking justice
Opinion
2 days ago

Unbundling Eskom is not the panacea to its ills, says Cosatu

The union federation says unbundling will not solve Eskom's problems, which include a lack of skills and high levels of debt
National
19 hours ago

