BOTTOM LINE
MICHEL PIREU: Know thyself a key mantra in evidence-based investing
Investment professionals differ on the laws that govern markets but it is crucial for investors to control their behaviour
19 February 2019 - 05:10
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.