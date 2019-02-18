EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How is SAA going to manage to pay Comair?
Another dire economic year for SA, and Tobacco Institute of SA is not running honest campaign, UCT researchers say
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The December figures reported by Statistics SA so far for the various pieces of the 2018 GDP puzzle scheduled for release on March 5 point to the country having suffered yet another disappointing year.
When finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers the budget on Wednesday, a big question will be how the government will handle tax collections coming in R50bn under expectation, because of SA's poorly performing economy.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Stuart Theobald explains why Cosatu’s claim that independent power producers are “draining” Eskom is wrong.
Norway stands out as a rare example where oil wealth benefited a country rather than entrench a corrupt elite, Ann Crotty writes.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
An Australian mining company has won court victory against a joint venture of the South African, Zambian and Zimbabwean governments.
Where is the R1.1bn that state-owned enterprise SAA has been ordered to pay the JSE's only listed airline, Comair, going to come from, considering it already needs a R21.7bn handout from taxpayers to survive?
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Our cellphone networks say the darndest things when asked to explain why they rip-off their customers.
Very visual
Graph of the day
A body representing major cigarette companies, the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa), is not running an honest campaign, according to research done by the University of Cape Town’s school of economics.