Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How is SAA going to manage to pay Comair?

Another dire economic year for SA, and Tobacco Institute of SA is not running honest campaign, UCT researchers say

18 February 2019 - 12:26 Robert Laing
UP IN THE AIR: A Comair owned kulula.com aircraft. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
UP IN THE AIR: A Comair owned kulula.com aircraft. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The December figures reported by Statistics SA so far for the various pieces of the 2018 GDP puzzle scheduled for release on March 5 point to the country having suffered yet another disappointing year.

When finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers the budget on Wednesday, a big question will be how the government will handle tax collections coming in R50bn under expectation, because of SA's poorly performing economy.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Stuart Theobald explains why Cosatu’s claim that independent power producers are “draining” Eskom is wrong.

Norway stands out as a rare example where oil wealth benefited a country rather than entrench a corrupt elite, Ann Crotty writes.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

An Australian mining company has won court victory against a joint venture of the South African, Zambian and Zimbabwean governments.

Where is the R1.1bn that state-owned enterprise SAA has been ordered to pay the JSE's only listed airline, Comair, going to come from, considering it already needs a R21.7bn handout from taxpayers to survive?

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Our cellphone networks say the darndest things when asked to explain why they rip-off their customers.

Very visual

Graph of the day

A body representing major cigarette companies, the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa), is not running an honest campaign, according to research done by the University of Cape Town’s school of economics.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe fairy-tale ends quickly
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC faces its ultimate test in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN CROTTY: Will oil find turn SA into a Norway ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
4.
Tobacco industry prepared the ground for illicit ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe fairy-tale ends quickly
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: SA diplomats fluff it again in Venezuelan crisis
Opinion / Editorials

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bosasa: we know where the vault was — but where were the ...
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Reporters write the news, but subeditors make the newspaper
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.