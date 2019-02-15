Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ramaphosa was too young to be targeted — so unable to be a ‘sell-out’

COPE’s Lekota accused the ANC’s Ramaphosa of selling out — but the EFF have said the same of Lekota, so all’s fair in love and SA politics (aka war)

15 February 2019 - 12:34 Robert Laing
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Eskom — which is 66% overstaffed according to a World Bank comparison of global power utilities, and has destroyed thousands of jobs with its unreliable electricity supply — has received presidential assurance that its employees’ way-above-average salaries are sacrosanct

A court has found that R6m intended for emerging black farmers was, instead, spent by Icasa chair Rubben Mohlaloga on two BMWs, among other things.

Mosiuoa Lekota was among 200 people arrested by apartheid security police in 1974, and among the dozen subsequently regarded as senior enough to be prosecuted in the “black consciousness” or “Saso” trial.

Anthony Butler argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa was too junior to be targeted at the time, making Lekota’s accusation that he was a “sell-out” unfair.

If Lekota is dreaming of pushing his share of the national vote up into the heady heights of 0.7% or even 0.8%, he needs to ally himself with those who desperately need Ramaphosa recalled and replaced with one of Jacob Zuma’s creatures, writes Tom Eaton.

Gold Fields reported a deep annual loss after a second year of hefty spending on two big mines and a big production miss at its troubled South Deep mine in SA.

Unbundling Eskom is code for privatisation

So-called unbundling has not worked in other parts of the world, which are scrambling to "rebundle" their utilities, writes Sean Sweeney
