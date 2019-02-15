EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ramaphosa was too young to be targeted — so unable to be a ‘sell-out’

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Mosiuoa Lekota was among 200 people arrested by apartheid security police in 1974, and among the dozen subsequently regarded as senior enough to be prosecuted in the “black consciousness” or “Saso” trial.

Anthony Butler argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa was too junior to be targeted at the time, making Lekota’s accusation that he was a “sell-out” unfair.