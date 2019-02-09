WANDILE SIHLOBO: Ramaphosa must focus agricultural expansion in three provinces
As prioritised by the president, the agricultural sector, and its relevant sub-sectors, have the capacity to create jobs and lead export growth
09 February 2019 - 08:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.