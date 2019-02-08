EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Presidential term limits have shaped SA’s past 25 years
Meanwhile, North West’s feline Black Jesus, deputy president David Mabuza, is back and about to pounce on the North West
Total striking oil at Brulpadda off the coast of Mossel Bay offers high hopes for SA, but also fears, given the endemic corruption of our politicians.
SA desperately needs an independent power transmission network to open its electricity generation market, which is not going to happen by making it an Eskom subsidiary instead of a separate company.
Jonny Steinberg reminds us we all need to be extremely grateful for SA’s two-term limit on presidents.
“The sojourn from factional fighting will be brief, and its resurgence thereafter will be rapid and aggressive,” writes Natasha Marrian.
Former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson appears to have over-estimated the threat Walmart posed when it entered SA by acquiring Massmart, pouring R40bn into technology that is now not paying its way under his successor, Pieter Engelbrecht.
The threat of a “militant, but peaceful campaign” by Palestinian lobby group Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Clover to thwart its acquisition by the Milco consortium has scared off Brimstone, but not its Israeli majority owners.
Investec economist Brian Kantor looks at the pros and cons of JSE-listed companies increasingly paying out their profits as dividends rather than investing in their own businesses.