EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Supra-man to fly again in North West

What does Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest mean for other state capture witnesses, and why did Netcare bar a reporter from its AGM?

07 February 2019 - 13:14 Robert Laing
Former North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The arrest of the Zondo commission's star witness, Angelo Agrizzi, on decade-old charges endangers his ability to continue enlightening the nation about state capture.

Supra Mahumapelo has got his job back as the ANC's North West leader, with judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ruling this dismissal breached the ANC’s rules.

The sunny message President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to give in his state of the nation address tonight now faces a dark cloud called Supra Mahumapelo. 

AGMs may be designed for investors, but virtually all companies allow journalists to attend, which raised Rob Rose's suspicions about why Netcare barred a reporter.

Johann Rupert — who earns an annual fee of 1% of Reinet’s portfolio, plus a 10% performance fee if it hits high hurdles — scored richly from a giddying run in British American Tobacco’s stock. But after BAT’s stock was suddenly and unceremoniously stubbed out, Reinet’s shares slumped dismally.

Transnet's new board wants to terminate contracts to buy 1,064 locomotives and set in place an order for fewer, perhaps 953.

