EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘The state shouldn’t own anything as it can’t be trusted’
Ramaphosa’s rude awakening about the truth regarding SA’s financial state of affairs and affairs of the state
Owning a co.za domain name costs R149.50 a year including VAT, provided you don’t go though an intermediary.
SA may at long last be joining the rest of the world in separating electricity transmission from generation so as to open the market to competition.
Deloitte MD of emerging markets and Africa Martyn Davies says Eskom’s crisis may hopefully lead to privatisation.
Claire Bisseker tells the story behind finance minister Tito Mboweni’s “The debate is getting hot here!” tweet.
The default bank for social welfare recipients will be the SA Post Office rather than Net1’s EasyPay Everywhere, a court has ruled.
“We’ll probably give it a year or so, so we can see it report as a separate company,” says Patrick Mathidi, portfolio manager at Aluwani Capital Partners about MultiChoice once it separates from its parent, Naspers.
The rise above the neutral 50 point level in December’s poll of SA factory bosses appears to have been a false dawn.