SIMON BARBER: Duopoly dragon, not Trump, is the biggest threat to the free press in US
Facebook, Google and Amazon have all cornered the advertising revenues that were the lifeblood of the mainstream media
31 January 2019 - 05:04
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.