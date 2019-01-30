A WEE DRAM
CHRIS GILMOUR: Global business pessimism could have knock-on effect
The views of SA's CEOs are even more acute than those of their global counterparts, with 35% (7% in 2017) believing global economic growth will decline over the next 12 months
30 January 2019 - 05:04
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.