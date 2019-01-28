MICHAEL MORRIS: Punishing the rich through a punitive tax regime would actually retard SA’s urgent economic revival

To his credit, the late AA Gill was not given to varnishing his journalistic impressions, and this much is true of his take on sun-kissed Monte Carlo, whose harbour he baldly describes as "in truth … an aquatic favela".

Briskly demolishing the credibility of any claim the Monaco seafront might have made for jet-set classiness, Gill presents it as "a hugger-mugger horizontal tenement of ugly, awkward, moulded plastic bathroom fittings bobbing in cess. Both ex and the other sort."

The rich of the Riviera, with their "frugality of "imagination", didn’t impress him, it’s fair to say. What might be called gross wealth can be — and doubtless often is — vulgar.

Church reformer William Tyndale, strangled to death in 1536 for his trouble, and temerity, in rendering the Latin Bible in serviceable English, coined the phrase "filthy lucre", and it’s one of many hundreds of his to have stuck in the centuries since.

But moralising about money is shot through with risks and deceits, too. The perennial clamour for a wealth tax, sounded again by Oxfam only last week, reflects the moral suspicion social reformers are fond of heaping on the rich.

Yet harping on the wealth gap between the high-net worth few and the immiserated masses tells us much less than it might seem to about the socioeconomic deficiencies that remain SA’s pre-eminent challenge.

Shovelling assets from one side of society to another does not simultaneously transfer the skill, expertise, stamina and effort that will have gone into producing them — but penalising these qualities nullifies the scope for multiplying them.

Gunning for the small number of super-wealthy taxpayers (who are already taxed at a higher rate than wealthy people elsewhere) is not the silver bullet it might seem when the real problem is far too few South Africans earning enough to qualify as taxpayers at all. My colleagues estimate that some half a million individuals out of an adult population of near 30-million contribute over 60% of individual income tax.