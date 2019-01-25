TONY LEON: The economic miracle of a land dubbed ‘ardently capitalist communist’
In 1994, Vietnam’s exports as measured in GDP were the same as SA’s at around 30%. Today they outpace us threefold
25 January 2019 - 05:10
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.