EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Yet another person telling Jacob Zuma what to do

The ANC says selling shares is an option to be explored in fixing Eskom’s balance sheet, and how will the NPA regain its credibility?

25 January 2019 - 13:21 Robert Laing
The list of benefactors that former president Jacob Zuma was beholden to keeps growing. 

The National Prosecuting Authority desperately needs to regain its credibility.

The unearthing of a year-old report by the Special Investigating Unit into corruption in the land reform programme underlines where the real problems with solving SA’s land question lie. 

The importance of re-establishing the rule of law through an effective prosecuting authority cannot be emphasised enough.

“Even though there are 8,000 nerve endings in the clitoris, it still is not as sensitive as a white man on the internet” was among the deluge of insults on Twitter that Tom Eaton volunteered for by joking about EFF leader Julius Malema's commander-in-chief title.

The ANC has agreed that the selling of shares is another option which should be explored to fix Eskom’s balance sheet, which would include the participation of development finance institutions.

More than half of the companies in which the PIC has a substantial investment ignore its views on the need for independent auditors.

Confused about the DA's policies? So is its (former) policy chief.

Edcon's rescue plan involves a gamble for shopping mall owners: allow the retailer to nearly halve its rent over the next two years in exchange for equity.

