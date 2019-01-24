EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bosasa: we know where the vault was — but where were the auditors?
Business Day had to turn to the Promotion of Access to Information Act to get a vitally important report the Special Investigating Unit handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018.
The decision for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to make its disastrous R4.3bn investment in Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technologies was made by then CEO Dan Matjila, single-handedly breaching the government pension fund manager’s policies.
Rob Rose asks how Bosasa’s auditors failed to notice that about R5m was spent a month bribing government officials.
Last year ended on a tragic note for us at BusinessLIVE, with a much loved colleague, Tammy Foyn, losing to cancer after a fierce fight. Peter Bruce has written a touching tribute.
The Competition Commission has run short of funds and has been forced to scale back on key market inquiries and investigations until the new financial year begins on April 1.
Edcon’s woes stem from its R25bn private equity deal with Bain. Why should the government’s pension fund bail it out?
Meet entrepreneur Johannes Joubert, inventor of the JoJo tank. Every day more than 1,000 of his tanks are sold — a total of 2-million tanks since he launched the business.