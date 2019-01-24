Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bosasa: we know where the vault was — but where were the auditors?

A tribute: reporters report, but sub-editors make newspapers (and websites) worth reading, says Peter Bruce

24 January 2019 - 12:02 Robert Laing
Note to Bosasa auditors: show us the money! Picture: 123RF/TSUNEO
Note to Bosasa auditors: show us the money! Picture: 123RF/TSUNEO

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Business Day had to turn to the Promotion of Access to Information Act to get a vitally important report the Special Investigating Unit handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018. 

The decision for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to make its disastrous R4.3bn investment in Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technologies was made by then CEO Dan Matjila, single-handedly breaching the government pension fund manager’s policies. 

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Rob Rose asks how Bosasa’s auditors failed to notice that about R5m was spent a month bribing government officials.

Last year ended on a tragic note for us at BusinessLIVE, with a much loved colleague, Tammy Foyn, losing to cancer after a fierce fight. Peter Bruce has written a touching tribute.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The Competition Commission has run short of funds and has been forced to scale back on key market inquiries and investigations until the new financial year begins on April 1.

Edcon’s woes stem from its R25bn private equity deal with Bain. Why should the government’s pension fund bail it out?

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Meet entrepreneur Johannes Joubert, inventor of the JoJo tank. Every day more than 1,000 of his tanks are sold — a total of 2-million tanks since he launched the business.

Parliament adopts controversial Competition Amendment Bill

Despite the opposition's objections to various proposals in the legislation, the National Assembly has adopted the Competition Amendment Bill
National
3 months ago

Bain admits to ‘serious failure’ with Sars

Bain also admits it was ‘naive’ about South African politics and will participate in any other judicial inquiry to explain what happened at Sars
National
1 month ago

Inquiry to cast a wider net on PIC’s conduct

Commission has a broader scope and is empowered to probe any matter relevant to its work
National
8 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: What does SA do about Zimbabwe?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Reporters write the news, but ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: How we became cheapened by our ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
ROB ROSE: Audit angst over Bosasa
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
EDITORIAL: The ANC’s Reserve Bank red herring
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Bosasa claims could cost ANC — or help its election campaign
Opinion / Columnists

Agrizzi testifies on Bosasa ‘bribe money’ vault video
National

Corruption revelations are painful but vital, Ramaphosa tells Davos
National

PIC’s acting CEO escapes censure after Ayo fallout
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.