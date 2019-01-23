EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Xolobeni: from rags (above ground) to riches (below)?
What the World Bank needs now is an African president — and SA can help put one in place
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The National Prosecuting Authority appears to have botched its case against former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.
“They axed me like you cut off cancer on your finger,” advocate Chris Macadam, special deputy director in the priority crimes litigation unit, told the inquiry looking into the fitness of Lawrence Mrwebi and deputy national director Nomgcobo Jiba to hold office.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
“Objecting to the licensing of mining in Xolobeni should not be seen as disruptive, ignorant and antidevelopment. Clearly, there are many communities where mining activities have brought nothing but devastation,” writes Eddie Rakabe.
SA should start the conversation on how to revitalise the World Bank, writes one of its former economists, Ismail Lagardien.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Eskom was high on the agenda at the ANC lekgotla on Saturday.
The Massmart share price crashed 21% on Tuesday after it joined the queue of retailers reporting poor Christmas sales.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Tom Eaton explains why the FF+ thinks fielding Peter Marais for Western Cape premier on a secession ticket will make it more plus.