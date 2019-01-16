Opinion / Columnists

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Home affairs cellphone ban a flimsy excuse for inefficiency

Department should instead stick to existing cellphone usage policy for employees

BL PREMIUM
16 January 2019 - 05:05 Theto Mahlakoana

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.