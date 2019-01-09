Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A country not headed by the ANC has become unthinkable

Jacob Zuma won’t be revealing any ‘smallanyana skeletons’ in Cyril's cupboard — for now

09 January 2019 - 11:25 Robert Laing
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma celebrate the 107th anniversary of the ANC in Durban, January 8 2019. REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma celebrate the 107th anniversary of the ANC in Durban, January 8 2019. REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

The first nudist restaurant in Paris is being forced to close because it cannot put enough bums on seats. 

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte sees opinion polls saying the ruling party will get over 60% in the coming elections as “tactics of the enemy”.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

South Africans have become too blinkered by 25 years of ANC rule to imagine alternatives, writes Gareth van Onselen.

This may be an even bigger tragedy than “HIV/AIDS denial, foreign affairs disgraces, the destruction of our electricity supply, the ravaging of local government, the universal plunder of state resources, economic implosion, record levels of unemployment, the abomination that is basic education, a healthcare system on the brink of collapse, Marikana and Life Esidimeni, 500,000 people murdered and a thousand other ethical horrors.”

Zuma is attempting to re-invent himself and wag the dog at the same time. With the fickleness of social media and in the era of populism, he might actually succeed,” warns Ranjeni Munusamy.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Oops, Woolies has done it again.

A “multi-sided platform” called the JSE nearly allowed Iqbal Survé to help the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) avoid impairing its R1bn bad loan to him by dumping it into Sagarmatha.  

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Just what “smallanyana skeletons” does former President Jacob Zuma know are in his successor’s cupboard?

Very Visual

Graph of the day

The US will not only be overtaken by China, but also India, in the rankings of top economies in the coming decade.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ further outrages an outraged nation

‘Someone really needs to look into the affairs of [Iqbal Survé’s] Ayo Technologies,’ warns Magda Wierzycka, and Eskom further imperils SA
Opinion
1 month ago

TOM EATON: Is there anything left to salvage from what remains of Survé’s media empire?

Seeing the state pension fund now technically owns it, it might as well take a bash at running it. It couldn’t do it worse than Survé
News
1 month ago

TOM EATON: New Year’s resolutions perfectly suited to SA in 2019

Politics is overwhelmingly governed by self-interest and in this county self-interest has convinced many powerful people that theft isn’t a crime
News
1 day ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How the ANC has killed SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom’s E-band managers said ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: EFF a bunch of clowns
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Those critical of Mbeki statue are ‘unreformed apartheid ...
Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Patricia de Lille’s final resting place
Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Why Maimane does not deserve the FNF’s freedom award
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.