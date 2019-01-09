EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A country not headed by the ANC has become unthinkable
Jacob Zuma won’t be revealing any ‘smallanyana skeletons’ in Cyril's cupboard — for now
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The first nudist restaurant in Paris is being forced to close because it cannot put enough bums on seats.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte sees opinion polls saying the ruling party will get over 60% in the coming elections as “tactics of the enemy”.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
South Africans have become too blinkered by 25 years of ANC rule to imagine alternatives, writes Gareth van Onselen.
This may be an even bigger tragedy than “HIV/AIDS denial, foreign affairs disgraces, the destruction of our electricity supply, the ravaging of local government, the universal plunder of state resources, economic implosion, record levels of unemployment, the abomination that is basic education, a healthcare system on the brink of collapse, Marikana and Life Esidimeni, 500,000 people murdered and a thousand other ethical horrors.”
“Zuma is attempting to re-invent himself and wag the dog at the same time. With the fickleness of social media and in the era of populism, he might actually succeed,” warns Ranjeni Munusamy.
A “multi-sided platform” called the JSE nearly allowed Iqbal Survé to help the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) avoid impairing its R1bn bad loan to him by dumping it into Sagarmatha.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Just what “smallanyana skeletons” does former President Jacob Zuma know are in his successor’s cupboard?
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The US will not only be overtaken by China, but also India, in the rankings of top economies in the coming decade.