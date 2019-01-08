Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Those critical of Mbeki statue are ‘unreformed apartheid apologists’, Durban mayor says

Purple Group shareholder reject about Mark Barnes's proposed fee, and SA should look at Finland's schooling system

08 January 2019 - 11:59 Robert Laing
Eight statues of ANC leaders placed alongside a Durban highway have received poor reviews from ratepayers. And now the mayor plans to spend R20m on two more by the same artist. 

Getting endorsed by Oprah, Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not help Hillary Clinton, Jacob Zuma's son Edward reminds President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a virtuous schooling cycle, such as Finland, education is a desirable career choice for top graduates. This allows for competitive entry requirements for teacher education programmes, which in turn allows for rigorous and challenging courses.

“We all need to get off Twitter” is not advice. It is a cry for help, writes Tom Eaton.

Purple Group shareholders deducted a R2m fee the JSE-listed small cap's chair, Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, charged from his R2.3m remuneration.

