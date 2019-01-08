EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Those critical of Mbeki statue are ‘unreformed apartheid apologists’, Durban mayor says
Purple Group shareholder reject about Mark Barnes's proposed fee, and SA should look at Finland's schooling system
08 January 2019 - 11:59
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Eight statues of ANC leaders placed alongside a Durban highway have received poor reviews from ratepayers. And now the mayor plans to spend R20m on two more by the same artist.
Getting endorsed by Oprah, Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not help Hillary Clinton, Jacob Zuma's son Edward reminds President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
In a virtuous schooling cycle, such as Finland, education is a desirable career choice for top graduates. This allows for competitive entry requirements for teacher education programmes, which in turn allows for rigorous and challenging courses.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Purple Group shareholders deducted a R2m fee the JSE-listed small cap's chair, Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, charged from his R2.3m remuneration.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Are all bad presidents wannabe pop singers?