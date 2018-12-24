Business Day’s 10 most read columns of 2018
This year’s columns were widely read to the extent that some are included in the list of overall top reads. But never mind the stats, the EFF’s constant mention of some of these writers says it all
1. Business Day’s former editor, Peter Bruce, perhaps received the most attention from EFF leader Julius Malema. While he has written about the red berets, this most read piece looks at Cyril Ramaphosa’s first week in office, specifically his decisions on land expropriation.
2. While the EFF’s relationship with the truth and the media came into sharp focus in the latter part of 2018, Tristen Taylor described SA’s politics in March as a “swirling post-truth fog”.
3. Much has been written about SA’s caretaker president since he assumed office, and the subject of land expropriation. But here you can get it from the first citizen himself.
4. As digital advancements continue, and disruptive technologies upset traditional businesses, Mangi Tshikomba argues that DStv is next in line.
5. The state of SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was a regular topic of debate throughout the year. Stabilising our SOEs was also one of the first orders of business when Cyril Ramaphosa moved into the Union Buildings. SAA is perhaps one of the worst performing and most controversial SOEs.
6. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died early in 2018. While loved by many, Palesa Morudu argues the Mother of the Nation should be remembered as “both a heroine and a villain”.
7. When debating an issue as important as land, it is often important to look beyond the politics. Here, Burgert Gildenhuys writes about his review of land under the control of the state.
8. South Africans remain divided on the government’s plan to nationalise healthcare. Economist Jasson Urbach argues it is not at all necessary.
9. Former finance minister Trevor Manual believes SA should take note of the damage done by the Zuma administration and state capture to ensure it never happens again.
10. State capture will not only continue to influence South African politics in the run-up to the 2019 elections, but will form part of our political discourse for years to come. One can only speculate as to its lasting impact on the ANC, writes Tim Cohen.