KEVIN McCALLUM: A respite from fear and loathing ... but did the Reds win?

It’s Sunday evening. I’m sitting with my wife in the back of a Land Rover trundling along a dirt track.

Cyril, the ranger, is taking us on a game drive on the reserve we are staying at in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cyril doesn’t talk much. There is no need. There were blesbok to the left of us, wildebeest to the right and, for a short moment, there were springbok stuck in the middle of the road with us, confused as to where they needed to be and how to get there.

Pretty much the Springboks of the past few years, actually. My iPhone buzzes. There is signal in this part of the reserve. There is none at our cottage. Nor is there TV. Sometimes you just need to get away from everything, to shut the world out and let go. But, it’s Sunday night. Liverpool are playing Manchester United. I check into the Guardian’s live updates on the match. Sadio Mane has scored for Liverpool. We’re all over United, the man on the updates says.

The signal fades as we drive on, down a lane that is marked by trees planted too neatly on either side. Cyril says that parts of the reserve used to be a tree plantation.

We cross a small river and it starts raining softly. More blesbok, more wildebeest. We cruise past the dam where they say the fishing is good. Cyril takes us past a plain that is teeming with just about every type of animal the reserve boasts. We rumble up the hill, startle a few waterbuck, drive along the rudimentary airstrip, past some big-bellied, farting zebra and a lonely ostrich.

And we get more signal. Dammit. United have equalised. Alisson the great saviour from the Napoli match has had a moment. We take pictures, have a few drinks. I wonder if it would be rude to ask Cyril if we could stay up here for the second half — but the missus wouldn’t go for that. We drive back to our cottage, to the quiet place we so badly needed after a week of fear and loathing.