EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma becomes a Twit
Neva Makgetla writes that Eskom uses vicious tactics to protect its monopoly at the expense of SA, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not change her mind about Helen Zille
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who pleaded incompetence rather than malice in the Bankorp investigation, will not accept the same excuse about Western Cape premier Helen Zille's tweets.
Consultants Bain and Gartner were hammered in the Sars commission of inquiry’s final report, for their destructive role at the tax agency under axed commissioner Tom Moyane.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Eskom uses vicious tactics to protect its monopoly at the expense of SA, writes Neva Makgetla.
It is our collective fault that medical scheme contributions keep increasing ahead of inflation and wage increases, argues Council for Medical Schemes stakeholder relations GM Grace Khoza.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Edcon, one of SA’s oldest surviving retailers, has struggled since Bain Capital bought it in 2007 for R25bn.
A preliminary Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe has found that a R185m SABC security tender was irregularly awarded by its interim board and should be set aside.