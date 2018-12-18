Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma becomes a Twit

Neva Makgetla writes that Eskom uses vicious tactics to protect its monopoly at the expense of SA, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not change her mind about Helen Zille

18 December 2018 - 10:07 Robert Laing
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who pleaded incompetence rather than malice in the Bankorp investigation, will not accept the same excuse about Western Cape premier Helen Zille's tweets.

Consultants Bain and Gartner were hammered in the Sars commission of inquiry’s final report, for their destructive role at the tax agency under axed commissioner Tom Moyane.

Eskom uses vicious tactics to protect its monopoly at the expense of SA, writes Neva Makgetla.

It is our collective fault that medical scheme contributions keep increasing ahead of inflation and wage increases, argues Council for Medical Schemes stakeholder relations GM Grace Khoza.

Edcon, one of SA’s oldest surviving retailers, has struggled since Bain Capital bought it in 2007 for R25bn.

A preliminary Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe has found that a R185m SABC security tender was irregularly awarded by its interim board and should be set aside.

Jacob Zuma’s role in Sars destruction exposed

The Nugent report into Sars shows that Bain & Company former partner Vittorio Massone had lied under oath when he said he had never discussed Sars ...
National
2 days ago

ANC wraps up election list conferences as factional battles persist

The party has had to postpone its national list conference where it will consolidate the lists from its provinces
Politics
15 hours ago

Judge tells Jacob Zuma to pay back the money

The ruling is a devastating blow for Zuma, whose decade in power was mired in allegations of corruption and weakening of state institutions
National
5 days ago

TOM EATON: Santa baby, could you slip this under the tree for me?

What our politicians really want for Christmas
Opinion
5 hours ago

