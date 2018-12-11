STRAIGHT TALK
MARK BARNES: A successful tax system requires a balancing act
When it comes to tax, it is difficult to decide who should pay what and then to enforce collection through a set of rules that is as easy to apply as it is difficult to avoid
11 December 2018 - 05:08
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.