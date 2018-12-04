EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State pension fund’s write-offs enrage South Africans
Ten of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations do not have enough coal, and the idea Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce economic reform after 2019's poll is not grounded in reality, Carol Paton writes
The government pension fund manager's lackadaisical attitude to recouping billions in bad loans to Jayendra Naidoo, Iqbal Survé and others has outraged readers.
Ten out of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations do not have sufficient coal stocks. "We are doing whatever we can to assist,” Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg says.
The widespread belief that President Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce economic reform after 2019's election is not grounded in reality, warns Carol Paton.
"The message from the top is that empowerment is off the table. The government will prioritise investment over transformation," writes Centre for Economic Development and Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule.
Deloitte did not account for the uncertainty about the status of African Bank's furniture retailer, Ellerines, when giving the parent group's going concern status a green light.
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce what is potentially the most important appointment since he took office in February: that of the national director of public prosecutions.