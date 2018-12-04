Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State pension fund’s write-offs enrage South Africans

Ten of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations do not have enough coal, and the idea Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce economic reform after 2019's poll is not grounded in reality, Carol Paton writes

04 December 2018 - 12:55 Robert Laing
.
.

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The government pension fund manager's lackadaisical attitude to recouping billions in bad loans to Jayendra Naidoo, Iqbal Survé and others has outraged readers.

Ten out of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations do not have sufficient coal stocks. "We are doing whatever we can to assist,”  Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg says.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The widespread belief that President Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce economic reform after 2019's election is not grounded in reality, warns Carol Paton.

"The message from the top is that empowerment is off the table. The government will prioritise investment over transformation," writes Centre for Economic Development and Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Deloitte did not account for the uncertainty about the status of African Bank's furniture retailer, Ellerines, when giving the parent group's going concern status a green light.

Monday's euphoria over the US-China trade war truce lasted barely 24 hours.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce what is potentially the most important appointment since he took office in February: that of the national director of public prosecutions.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Memo to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
TOM EATON: What can we believe in the absence of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: Chances to reform are hemmed in on ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: Can a ‘Mickey Mouse’ company take ...
Opinion / Market Watch
5.
LETTER: Bitter irony in Malema's bile
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.