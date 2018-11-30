EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What kind of fuel-price gift will next week offer?
Johann Rupert tells how Jacob Zuma tried to smear him, and Lonmin reaches the end of the road
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Johann Rupert told shareholders at Remgro's AGM that former president Jacob Zuma retaliated to his criticism in 2016 with a smear campaign involving five agencies and private detectives.
The only interest former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane showed in his job was personal financial interest, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his affidavit responding Moyane's court challenge of his decision to remove him.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
By attacking a member of the Resilient group of property companies, which a number of respected fund managers have called on authorities to investigate with little ensuing action, has Viceroy Research found a way to regain its lost credibility?
"If SAA and the associated nearly 10,000 jobs are to be saved, the airline must be put into business rescue without delay," writes DA deputy finance spokesperson Alf Lees.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Lonmin had reached the end of the road, its executives said on Wednesday, when it announced a rare annual profit and increased levels of cash that were simply not enough to justify its continued existence as the world’s third-largest platinum producer.
Former Miss SA Peggy-Sue Khumalo has been poached from Investec by Standard Bank to head its wealth division in SA.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very visual
Graph of the day
Motorists are hoping the government committee that sets fuel prices that take effect on the first Wednesday of every month will give them a Christmas present this December.