EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Aaron Motsoaledi is furious about NHI Bill claims
Sikonathi Mantshantsha writes about Julius Malema's verbal diarrhoea, and Friday is Sanlam's 20th anniversary as a JSE-listed company
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi rejects “with contempt” reports that he did not engage in proper consultation before handing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to the cabinet for approval.
Opposition to the NHI Bill has prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to delay signing a "health compact" that participants suspected would be portrayed as an endorsement of the controversial proposed legislation.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Not since Jacob Zuma’s final interview as president with an SABC journalist has anyone assaulted Sikonathi Mantshantsha with as much verbal diarrhoea as Julius Malema did, while ranting to his rent-a-crowd outside the Zondo commission.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Friday is Sanlam's 20th anniversary as a JSE-listed company. Among the things it has to celebrate is overtaking Old Mutual, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on the JSE in July.
Eskom reported current assets of R78bn at September 30, barely covering its current liabilities of R73bn.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very visual
Graph of the day
Intu shareholders took the news that the UK shopping mall owner had been ditched by a second suitor hard, sending its share price down 41% to R20.