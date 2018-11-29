Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Aaron Motsoaledi is furious about NHI Bill claims

Sikonathi Mantshantsha writes about Julius Malema's verbal diarrhoea, and Friday is Sanlam's 20th anniversary as a JSE-listed company

29 November 2018 - 12:16 Robert Laing

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi rejects “with contempt” reports that he did not engage in proper consultation before handing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to the cabinet for approval.

Opposition to the NHI Bill has prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to delay signing a "health compact" that participants suspected would be portrayed as an endorsement of the controversial proposed legislation.

Not since Jacob Zuma’s final interview as president with an SABC journalist has anyone assaulted Sikonathi Mantshantsha with as much verbal diarrhoea as Julius Malema did, while ranting to his rent-a-crowd outside the Zondo commission.

Friday is Sanlam's 20th anniversary as a JSE-listed company. Among the things it has to celebrate is overtaking Old Mutual, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on the JSE in July.

Eskom reported current assets of R78bn at September 30, barely covering its current liabilities of R73bn. 

Image: Iress

Intu shareholders took the news that the UK shopping mall owner had been ditched by a second suitor hard, sending its share price down 41% to R20.

