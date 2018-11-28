PSG founder Jannie Mouton’s exit marks end of golden era

Its two blow-out successes have been to invest, at a very early stage, in Capitec, which is now SA's fifth-largest bank by market value, as well as in fast-growing private school group Curro, which recently spun of its tertiary education arm Stadio.

PSG also earned rich returns buying JSE Ltd stock before its listing, while Zeder, its agriculture arm, has shaken up the agribusiness sector by investing in former co-operatives and upsetting the old boys’ club at KWV. The group has identified retirement villages, renewable energy and alternative education as future game-changers.

PSG is also very much a family business, with second-oldest son Piet running the show as CEO, and the family owning a significant stake. While there is room for improvement in terms of transformation on management and board level, PSG has been very successful at enriching its BEE shareholders too, notably KK Combi, one of South Africa’s most successful — and low-key — black entrepreneurs.

The numbers speak for themselves. Since its founding in 1995, PSG has earned a total return, defined as price gain plus dividends, of 58,049% in US dollar terms for investors, according to Bloomberg data. This compares with 1,162% earned by shareholders in Berkshire Hathaway, the investment vehicle of Warren Buffett, who is often praised as the world’s best investor. The JSE’s all share index returned 425% over the same period in dollar terms.

The numbers look similar over the past five years, with PSG comfortably outperforming the Alsi, Berkshire Hathaway, and South African success stories such as Discovery, Aspen and Naspers.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing, of course. Mouton has described the purchase of financial services firm mCubed as “the worst business mistake of my life”; Markus Jooste, persona non grata nowadays, turned out to be PSG’s saviour when Steinhoff bought a stake in the business to avert a hostile takeover by Absa in 2002.

Mouton also caused quite a stir in late 2005 when a consortium including PSG launched a nearly successful hostile bid for Keeromstraat 30, a company that held a significant portion of Naspers’s A-class shares, which hold the controlling voting rights. For Mouton, it presented an opportunity to unlock value for shareholders.

He has been called many things over the years: pig-headed; opportunistic; an optimist; the Boere Buffett. But if you had to sum up Mouton’s time at PSG in one sentence, this would probably be it: he’s been the master of unlocking value for shareholders.

The question now is, who will replace the Mouton magic? In his resignation letter last week, Mouton mentions passing the baton to “those individuals whom I have groomed over many years”, highlighting the strong management teams in place at various PSG investee companies. The chances of an outsider being appointed therefore seem exceedingly slim.

So who are the insiders in the running? Looking at the existing board, the logical options are Chris Otto, one of PSG’s co-founders who retired as an executive director in 2009, and Combi, another long-time insider who also serves as chair of Pioneer Foods. The rumour mill also brings up the name of Patrick Burton, who serves as lead independent nonexecutive director on the PSG board, as well as Michiel le Roux and Riaan Stassen, co-founders of Capitec in the early 2000s. Stassen serves as Capitec chairman and is therefore seen as an unlikely candidate.

Sons Piet and Jan Mouton, as well as three movers and shakers among the group’s executives — Wynand Greeff, Johan Holtzhausen and Francois Gouws — are seen as too young and energetic to be wasted on a nonexecutive chair role. Greeff is chief financial officer of PSG Group; Holtzhausen runs PSG Capital and serves as an executive director on PSG’s board; and Gouws, who has worked for Mouton’s erstwhile firm SMK and UBS Securities, runs PSG Konsult and serves as a PSG Group nonexecutive director.

The fact that a replacement wasn’t immediately appointed suggests that much is still under discussion in Stellenbosch. Whoever ultimately takes over should know one thing — Mouton’s shoes will never truly be filled.