EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: More of the ‘dire consequences’ of Tom Moyane’s management
Fresh platinum demand in China is critical, and Mzwanele Manyi complains he is being treated like a criminal
Tom Moyane halted the decade-long Sars modernisation strategy, leading to four years of neglect of the tax agency’s IT systems.
“I have been put up on this stand as if I was a criminal who was lying‚” former The New Age newspaper and ANN7 TV station proprietor Mzwanele Manyi told the Zondo commission.
The ANC's presidential electoral contest held at Nasrec in December was not just about money. "Money was nevertheless central to the campaigns," writes Anthony Butler.
Christo Wiese's rise from radiator repairman to retail tycoon is described in an excerpt from Rob Rose's new book, Steinheist.
With faltering Chinese jewellery sales, which have fallen from a 2013 peak of two-million ounces to 1.3-million ounces in 2017 while showing signs of a further decline in 2018, a fresh platinum demand in one of the world’s most important economies is critical.
"There are twice as many left-handers as EFF voters in SA, and yet we southpaws are still considered a tiny and eccentric minority," Tom Eaton complains.
Upgrades to the Fourways Mall, Africa’s largest at 178,000m² and worth R9bn, were meant to have been completed by the end of September.