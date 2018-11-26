EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Could top management at the PIC please stand up?
Stuart Theobald writes about ‘treating customers fairly regulations’, and who is lying, Bathabile Dlamini or eNCA journalists?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Dan Matjila doubled as the Public Investment Corporation's CEO and chief investment officer. His resignation means both these positions, along with COO, are now vacant at the government pension fund manager.
Either minister of women Bathabile Dlamini or journalists are lying about what happened at a public event.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The Ganas family may have done all consumers a favour by teaching Momentum and other life insurers what “treating customers fairly regulations” mean, writes Stuart Theobald.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
MultiChoice, which launched pay-TV service DStv in 1995, plans to let customers ditch their satellite dishes and access its content solely via the internet.
Caxton is paying too little for a property website it is buying from its subsidiary, Cognition, according to minority shareholder William Kirsh.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Good news for Pepkor shareholders is they will receive a 27.8c maiden dividend. Bad news is they are getting fined for management's shenanigans.