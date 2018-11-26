Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Could top management at the PIC please stand up?

Stuart Theobald writes about ‘treating customers fairly regulations’, and who is lying, Bathabile Dlamini or eNCA journalists?

26 November 2018 - 13:06 Robert Laing
Dan Matjila former Chief Investment Officer for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Pretoria. Picture: JAMES OATWAY/SUNDAY TIMES
Dan Matjila former Chief Investment Officer for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Pretoria. Picture: JAMES OATWAY/SUNDAY TIMES

Dan Matjila doubled as the Public Investment Corporation's CEO and chief investment officer. His resignation means both these positions, along with COO, are now vacant at the government pension fund manager.

Either minister of women Bathabile Dlamini or journalists are lying about what happened at a public event.

The Ganas family may have done all consumers a favour by teaching Momentum and other life insurers what “treating customers fairly regulations” mean, writes Stuart Theobald.

MultiChoice, which launched pay-TV service DStv in 1995, plans to let customers ditch their satellite dishes and access its content solely via the internet.

Caxton is paying too little for a property website it is buying from its subsidiary, Cognition, according to minority shareholder William Kirsh.

Good news for Pepkor shareholders is they will receive a 27.8c maiden dividend. Bad news is they are getting fined for management's shenanigans. 

Online spending in SA has more than tripled over the past five years

