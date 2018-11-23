Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Has Bathabile Dlamini inserted an electronic suppository into the presidential rear?

Running a country via cellphone is smart; it leaves little trace of meetings, decisions, transgressions, and the like

23 November 2018 - 12:25 Robert Laing
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture SUNDAY TIMES
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture SUNDAY TIMES

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

"I don’t know who has been consulted on the [National Health Insurance] bill. I’ve never seen policy developed in this way," health director-general Precious Matsoso told Business Day.

Embattled communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has once again been retained, this time in a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa, finding herself moved to the department of environmental affairs.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

“Nomvula Mokonyane we can understand. All she did was oversee the collapse of SA’s water system.” But how did Bathabile Dlamini remain in the cabinet, asks Tom Eaton.

A dearth of minutes of meetings and other formal records will make it difficult for future historians to figure out how former president Jacob Zuma managed to wreck SA’s economy so badly, writes Jonny Steinberg.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Capitec’s successful bid for Mercantile Bank will speed up its entry into the small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business banking market.

In the end, the South African Reserve Bank decided to focus on the long-term risks to inflation, raising interest rates for the first time since 2016.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

The amount the government spends on land reform and restitution as a share of total government expenditure has been falling steadily in recent years, gobbled up increasingly by the department’s wage bill.

