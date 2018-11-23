EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Has Bathabile Dlamini inserted an electronic suppository into the presidential rear?
Running a country via cellphone is smart; it leaves little trace of meetings, decisions, transgressions, and the like
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
"I don’t know who has been consulted on the [National Health Insurance] bill. I’ve never seen policy developed in this way," health director-general Precious Matsoso told Business Day.
Embattled communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has once again been retained, this time in a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa, finding herself moved to the department of environmental affairs.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
“Nomvula Mokonyane we can understand. All she did was oversee the collapse of SA’s water system.” But how did Bathabile Dlamini remain in the cabinet, asks Tom Eaton.
A dearth of minutes of meetings and other formal records will make it difficult for future historians to figure out how former president Jacob Zuma managed to wreck SA’s economy so badly, writes Jonny Steinberg.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Capitec’s successful bid for Mercantile Bank will speed up its entry into the small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business banking market.
In the end, the South African Reserve Bank decided to focus on the long-term risks to inflation, raising interest rates for the first time since 2016.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The amount the government spends on land reform and restitution as a share of total government expenditure has been falling steadily in recent years, gobbled up increasingly by the department’s wage bill.