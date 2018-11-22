EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: This is why the EFF has not wanted Pravin Gordhan to testify
Jacob Zuma speaks of his ‘relationship of assistance’ with Schabir Shaik, and acting CEO of SAA Technical Wellington Nyuswa is replaced
At 3pm on Thursday, market watchers will have to juggle between President Cyril Ramaphosa possibly announcing a cabinet reshuffle and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago possibly announcing a 25 basis-points interest-rate increase.
“The relationship of assistance between comrades remains part of the intricate relationship within African culture,” former President Jacob Zuma said in court papers responding to accusations he acted corruptly to benefit Schabir Shaik’s business interests.
“Over the years, I’ve learnt that when the integrity of a witness, investigator or adjudicator is unduly attacked, the intention is not to prove the innocence of the wrongdoer. Rather, the plan is to diminish the credibility of the accuser,” writes Thuli Madonsela.
The reason the EFF tried to drown out Pravin Gordhan's testimony at the Zondo commission is gradually becoming clearer reports The Daily Maverick.
For Sars to toss at least R2bn a year out of the window through the deliberate action of its own executives was enough to make the Nugent commission recommend the dismissal of Tom Moyane, despite his fearsome protestations, Tim Cohen writes.
Wellington Nyuswa, the acting CEO of SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, SAA Technical, has been replaced after six months at the helm of the embattled unit.
Economists are nearly evenly divided on whether Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago will raise interest rates on Thursday afternoon.
