Mark Barnes Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

BUSINESS LEADERSHIP

MARK BARNES: Failure is the new foundation of success

Change a culture of defeatism and passivity by throwing out the bad apples and instilling the habit of success

BL PREMIUM
13 November 2018 - 05:07 mark barnes

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.