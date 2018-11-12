Place a moratorium on bills before parliament

The second and related concern is the supply-side political and institutional pressure from the executive branch to introduce bills under their watch. Each government department is measured and evaluated not only on its adherence to strategic and annual plans, budgets and performance indicators, but also its legislative output.

Commitment to a legislative “indicator” in an annual report is not only a key performance indicator for directors-general and their staff, but a metric scrutinised by parliament in its oversight role. In other words, irrespective of the rationale, quality and appropriateness of the proposed legislation, once recorded in a departmental strategic plan, annual report or budget, parliament expects to see the bill.

Rather than a legislative accounting form of oversight, it would be helpful for parliament to interrogate far more closely, deeply and thoroughly the rationale, intention, affordability, effects and benefits of proposed bills long before they are sent to Cape Town. This would enhance not only the quality of bills sent for approval, but would improve the legislative process in its entirety.

The third relates to the first two. As the country heads towards a critical general election, the potential is heightened for political and partisan considerations to feed into the drafting of bills and most particularly the legislative process.

It is common cause in representative democracies that bad news is buried, tough legislation is slipped through and popular or populist legislation is introduced to derive maximum political and electoral benefit for the incumbent government and indeed minister. In constituency-based electoral systems, this is called pork-barrel politics.

Yet, as finance minister Tito Mboweni made clear in his medium-term budget policy statement, SA does not have the fiscal and economic luxury to engage in populist policies, and the same goes for legislation. Vote-catching and electioneering legislation on the one hand and good legislation in the national interest on the other are not the same. In every instance, legislation in the broad national interest must trump party-political and sectional interests.

The fourth imperative stems from the report of the high-level panel on the “Assessment of Key Legislation and Fundamental Change”chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe. The panel’s findings on the pathologies of parliament and remedial action required are clear, direct and unambiguous. The report states: “The legislative process should be overhauled.”

The panel is concerned about parliament’s repeated failure to engage those directly affected by legislation. The report also warns of the phenomenon of the development of bills in silos, rather than adopting a cross-sectorial and integrated approach to deep-seated structural problems.

Furthermore, the panel expresses its concern that parliament is overly dependent on government departments to develop bills, which reinforces the problem of silo interventions. To this could be added concerns about profoundly inadequate, superficial and opaque socioeconomic impact assessments being conducted by government departments (in breach of the stated guidelines) before bills are sent to the cabinet.

There is one last important reason to call time on new legislation and one that would give comfort to the entire nation. It relates to state capture. Practically all legislation before parliament now and indeed bills currently heading to parliament, were conceived, crafted and drafted under the captured Zuma administration.

Given the “New Dawn” promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the shocking revelations emerging from the Zondo and Nugent commissions, there are strong grounds to hold back, review, reconsider and revisit the entire legislative process, from green and white papers, to socioeconomic impact assessments and the drafting of bills.

This would provide the nation with the comfort and confidence that a New Dawn has indeed broken and that we the people of SA can begin to view the government and indeed parliament in a new, transparent, accountable, responsive and confident light.

