Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SABC is cutting staff costs, apparently by using freelancers

Institutional investors want to see links between executive rewards and shareholder returns and they also want simplicity (take note Naspers)

09 November 2018 - 11:37 Robert Laing
SABC television studios in Auckland Park. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
SABC television studios in Auckland Park. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

It was not Atul but Ajay Gupta who prophesied to Fikile Mbalula that former president Jacob Zuma would appoint him sports minister, Mbalula told Business Day, quibbling with former finance minister Trevor Manuel’s details when he raised the alarm the Gupta brothers were picking cabinet members.

Another accounting scandal is brewing, with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors accusing Deloitte of allowing African Bank to hide its bad loan problems from investors and creditors.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

The person responsible for putting together the SABC’s sports broadcasts works Monday to Friday, which means a freelancer has to be brought in to take care of live sports broadcasts over weekends, writes Larry Claasen.

“So two things will remain certain: executives will score big no matter what happens to the share price; and alignment with shareholder interests is not guaranteed,” writes Ann Crotty.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Telkom subsidiary BCX will retrench about 700 employees following weak financial performance.

Reuters reports that the Saudi Arabian government is considering acquiring Denel’s half of its joint-venture with Germany’s Rheinmetall.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

A 19% crash in gold production, which dragged down overall mining output, would not be enough to prevent SA emerging from its first recession in a decade, economists have said.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The Democrats grabbed Trump by the midterms — let the games begin

Back at home, full unemployment would be worse than privatisation, so be careful what you wish for
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Auditors should be put on hold until they get a clean audit themselves

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has plenty of reasons for SA’s outlook not being all doom and gloom
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Words matter. So do books about dictators (that’s you, Bolsonaro)

Actions matter. So do sex scandals and corruption allegations if you ever want to be president (that’s you, Gigaba)
Opinion
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa is no coward; he is ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Avoiding the hard truth ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
3.
EDITORIAL: Rotten Gigaba long past his sell-by ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa must back up words ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROB ROSE: Adrian Gore’s call to arms
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sandton City fires up its no-vacancies sign
Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t despair, you’re an optimist — whether you like it or ...
Opinion

EDITORIAL: We need a thriving SABC
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.