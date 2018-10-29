GAVIN RICH: Timing of Bok tour selections diluted Currie Cup final

Dobson had confided in me earlier in the week that the players all knew who was going — and that some of the key Sharks players, such as the Du Preez brothers and Akker van der Merwe, weren’t part of Rassie Erasmus’s squad.

I told him that was bad news for him, and he agreed.

The Sharks went to Cape Town with players who had a point to prove and who knew they could play to the limit of their physical and mental capacity as they didn’t have another game to play in 2018.

Half the WP team had one foot on the plane and the first-timers in the Bok squad had particularly good reason to perhaps be focused more on what would come after the game than the game itself.

Some will say the players are all professionals

and are paid to perform for whatever team they run out for. Theoretically that would be correct. But in reality players are human, and former Sharks coach John Plumtree will tell you that managing the Boks in your team heading into a Currie Cup play-off phase is a science that can determine whether you triumph or fail.

Plumtree was both burned and boosted in his time by the mood of the Boks in his squad. In 2008, after a disastrous Bok campaign in that year’s Tri-Nations, his national players returned to the provincial squad angry and with a point to prove. They did just that, and the Sharks broke a 12-year Currie Cup drought by beating the Blue Bulls in the final.

A year later, after the Boks had won the series against the British and Irish Lions and swept through to the Tri-Nations title, the Boks returned to the Sharks complacent, and the Sharks were upset in a home semifinal by the Cheetahs, who did not have many national players.

Erasmus’s continued exclusion of hooker Van der Merwe in favour of Schalk Brits is nothing short of idiotic. And I would say the same about Jean-Luc du Preez. The other two Du Preez brothers are just good provincial players — maybe Dan would be international quality if he retreaded to lock — but Jean-Luc is a special player. He belongs in the Bok group, and so does the Angry Warthog (Van der Merwe), who had good reason to come to Cape Town even angrier than usual and duly walked off with the Man of the Match award.

All four of the Sharks’ Boks who had reason to feel aggrieved at their omission played key roles in the win.

One of the men selected ahead of Van der Merwe, WP’s hooker Bongi Mbonambi, played a big role in his team’s demise with an inept performance in feeding the lineouts. Several other Boks in the WP team also didn’t produce the performances that got them selected.

Where were those players when on Sunday morning their provincial coach woke up feeling depressed as the reality set in that his team had effectively bottled it? They were already on the other side of the world, possibly landing in London at the very moment

Dobson opened his eyes, ready for a new challenge and, unlike Dobson, able to leave their failure of the day before

far behind.

The Twickenham game is now just six days away and it is difficult to imagine what alternative Erasmus had, but the situation didn’t help Dobson and it was disrespectful to the supposed showpiece game of the domestic season.

It was another nail drummed into the Currie Cup coffin.