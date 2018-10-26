TIM COHEN: Now we have a clue why SA gets growth projections so wrong, let’s fix it
Turns out that in practice the IMF is the key and economists tend to check their numbers against its forecasts
26 October 2018 - 05:05
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.